Bethesda reveals 'new ways of traveling' are coming to Starfield in a series of updates

Starfield is far from complete, and Bethesda knows it, as the company is planning on rolling out a bunch of updates that will add some highly-requested features.
Bethesda has confirmed that Starfield will be getting a series of new updates that include many features that players have been requesting. The confirmation from Bethesda can be traced back to a Reddit comment by the company that said the developer has been "hard at work" on many of the "features you asked for, from city maps, to mod support, to all-new ways of traveling (stay tuned!.)"
These updates will be rolled out "roughly" every six weeks, and according to Bethesda the official mod tools for Starfield are expected to release sometime in 2024, and are expected to involve some version of the Creation Kit tool that was present in previous Bethesda titles. As for bug fixes, Bethesda says its working on those as well and early next year to expect an update that will include FSR3 and XeSS.
"Hey everyone, first, we read all the feedback here and greatly appreciate it and all the time and thought you put into the game. This small update was to mostly address the "pet-asteroid" so many asked about following our last larger update, and we wanted to get that out before the holiday.
We've been hard at work on many of the issues you've posted, and expect an update early next year that will include a large number of "in-progress" quest fixes as well as FSR3 and XeSS. Though we fixed several quest issues from occurring, in-progress quest fixes are much harder to fix and we've built a new system to correct those without you having to roll back your save.
We're also hard at work on many of new features you asked for, from city maps, to mod support, to all new ways of traveling (stay tuned!). These will be rolling out with a regular cadence of fixes and updates we expect to have roughly every six weeks. If something can be done in a smaller hotfix in between (like the asteroid), and we feel it's safe, we'll get one of those out as well. Safe is the key here. We do take a lot of time to test even the smallest change in a game this large and dynamic.
Hope this information helps. If there are items you want more info on, or issues to make us aware of, keep posting here or our official Discord. Thanks again for all your support of us and the game." writes Bethesda on Reddit