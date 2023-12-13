Bethesda reveals 'new ways of traveling' are coming to Starfield in a series of updates

Bethesda has revealed that it will be rolling out a series of updates for Starfield that contain many of the features players have requested.

Bethesda has confirmed that Starfield will be getting a series of new updates that include many features that players have been requesting. The confirmation from Bethesda can be traced back to a Reddit comment by the company that said the developer has been "hard at work" on many of the "features you asked for, from city maps, to mod support, to all-new ways of traveling (stay tuned!.)"

These updates will be rolled out "roughly" every six weeks, and according to Bethesda the official mod tools for Starfield are expected to release sometime in 2024, and are expected to involve some version of the Creation Kit tool that was present in previous Bethesda titles. As for bug fixes, Bethesda says its working on those as well and early next year to expect an update that will include FSR3 and XeSS.