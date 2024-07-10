AMD FSR 3.1 now available to all game developers with the release of AMD FidelityFX SDK v1.1

FSR 3.1 has made its way into some games, bringing Frame Generation to all, and now AMD has released the SDK and Unreal Engine plugins.

AMD has released the FidelityFX SDK 1.1 for game developers. This includes AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3.1 or FSR 3.1, which recently debuted in high-profile PlayStation Studios titles like Ghost of Tsushima and Horizon Forbidden West on PC.

AMD FSR 3 support has expanded to 60 available and upcoming games, image credit: AMD.

One of the big features of FSR 3.1 and the new SDK is that "Frame Generation is now separate from upscaling," which opens up Frame Generation to all GPUs (AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA) with the ability to enable it with competing upscalers like DLSS for GeForce RTX owners and Intel's XeSS.

"With FSR 3.0 Frame Generation, we required FSR upscaling to be performed earlier in the graphics pipeline," AMD's Colin Riley explained. "This was because the Frame Generation algorithm required processed motion vector and depth data that was already created as part of FSR upscaling - and so the resources were simply used from there as a performance optimization. The downside of this was that it locked our Frame Generation to only work with our upscaling."

FSR 3.1 introduces a new Frame Generation Prepare function to take motion vector and depth data to generate the required input for Frame Generation. This then allows it to work with other tech like DLSS or XeSS. Opening the door for GeForce RTX 30 and 30 Series owners to finally run games with DLSS and Frame Generation enabled. NVIDIA's version requires specialized AI hardware only found on the GeForce RTX 40 Series, while AMD's doesn't.

FSR 3.1 not only decouples Frame Generation from the upscaler but it improves Frame Generation and upscaling image quality.

AMD confirmed that the AMD FSR 3 plugin for Unreal Engine has been updated to include FSR 3.1 while adding support for the Vulkan graphics API, including FSR 3.1 Frame Generation. Head to the GPUOpen page on the update for more information, and you can download the AMD FidelityFX SDK (Version 1.1) on GPUOpen or GitHub.