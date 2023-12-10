GIGABYTE's new AORUS 49-inch QD-OLED Gaming Monitor uses AI to minimize burn-in

As part of its OLED Care features, the new GIGABYTE AORUS CO49DQ Gaming Monitor uses AI to minimize burn-in and increase the display's lifespan.

The new GIGABYTE AORUS CO49DQ Gaming Monitor features a massive 49-inch QD-OLED panel with a curved 32:9 aspect ratio and Dual QHD resolution of 5,120x1,440 pixels. Alongside impressive specs that make it another OLED gaming monitor we'd love to go hands-on with, regarding GIGABYTE and AORUS' 'OLED Care' feature, the company claims that its AI-based algorithm will help minimize the risks of burn-in.

2

The new GIGABYTE AORUS CO49DQ Gaming Monitor, image credit: GIGABYTE.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Popular Now: Nintendo Switch 2 leaks point to big upgrades and early release date

Although OLED panel technology has come a long way quickly, burn-in or permanent image retention can still crop up. This recent long-term study highlights the improvements made and shows that no panel is safe from OLED burn-in. Burn-in is the reason why companies like GIGABYTE include tech to protect and ensure their OLED panels go the distance.

GIGABYTE's OLED Care suite includes a 'Pixel Clean' or pixel refresh option, 'Static Control' to reduce brightness when images remain static, 'Pixel Shift' screen movement, and an option called 'Sub-Logo Dim' to reduce the brightness of the taskbar and logo when running Windows.

It's unclear which element of OLED Care is powered by AI and to what extent, but the idea of using AI algorithms to increase the longevity of OLED panels for things like brightness controls and per-pixel adjustments makes sense.

Outside of AI, the GIGABYTE AORUS CO49DQ Gaming Monitor's specs are very tasty. The QD-OLED panel features a 144 Hz refresh rate with FreeSync Premium Pro and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 support. Response times are also at 0.03ms OLED levels, and the panel sports a non-glare finish - which is always great to see.

Throw in KVM features for connecting and controlling multiple devices with a single keyboard and mouse combo, GIGABYTE also includes a detailed dashboard overlay with system info you can bring up at any time, fully customizable picture-in-picture (PIP) modes, and GIGABYTE Control Center support.

Stay tuned for pricing and release info; with the product page now live, expect the GIGABYTE AORUS CO49DQ Gaming Monitor to become available sometime soon.