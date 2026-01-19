Xbox Cloud Gaming will be a getting a free ad-supported tier this year

Xbox Cloud Gaming is reportedly getting an ad-supported tier sometime this year that will let anyone play digital Xbox games they own.

TL;DR: Xbox Cloud Gaming is expected to launch an ad-supported tier this year, allowing non-Game Pass users to stream games with limited ad-supported sessions. This move addresses hardware shortages amid the DRAM crisis, offering affordable access to high-quality gaming via Microsoft's Azure cloud infrastructure on various devices.

It's increasingly looking likely that Xbox Cloud Gaming, which is currently the cloud streaming portion of Microsoft's Game Pass service, will be getting an ad-supported tier sometime this year. This has been rumored for a while; however, the release appears imminent, as players are already seeing evidence of it while using the service.

As spotted by Windows Central and The Verge's Tom Warren, the Xbox Cloud Gaming launcher now displays the text "1 hour of ad-supported playtime per session," which references an ad-supported tier that doesn't exist. The message is an error; it's being reported that this ad-supported tier will be a session-based option for non-Game Pass subscribers who have purchased digital Xbox games that are available in the Xbox Cloud Gaming library.

This new feature is expected sometime later this year and is seen as a potential solution to the growing uncertainty surrounding gaming hardware amid the current DRAM crisis. Xbox Cloud Gaming and NVIDIA's GeForce NOW streaming services let players jump into hundreds of games, including the latest titles, without dedicated PC or console hardware.

Xbox Cloud Gaming has improved considerably in recent years, with higher image fidelity, 1440p support, and more responsive controls. While GeForce NOW features superior tech, including 100+ FPS 4K streaming with DLSS and even G-Sync over the cloud, Xbox Cloud Gaming has seen double-digit growth by leveraging Microsoft's Azure cloud infrastructure.

With hardware prices set to skyrocket with no end in sight, Xbox Cloud Gaming will likely play a big role in Xbox's immediate future. All you need is a controller, smartphone, TV, or a basic laptop with an internet connection to jump in. Assuming the memory crisis hasn't improved by the time Grand Theft Auto 6 arrives later this year, if PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles sell out or are too expensive, Xbox Cloud Gaming could be a cost-effective way to jump into Rockstar's next GTA.