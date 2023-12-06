There's a weird iPhone keyboard multitasking bug but this fix might work

Some iPhone owners are experiencing a bug that causes the device to switch apps while their typing, but there might be a workaround to stop it happening.

If you've been typing away on your iPhone only to find that you are no longer in the app that you thought you were in, you aren't alone. That's something that seems to have happened to an increasing number of people, according to a new report.

MacRumors says that people have started to complain of the bug across Apple's own forums as well as social media like Reddit. Some people have gone so far as to swap out their iPhones only to have the same issue all over again. The bug also doesn't appear linked to specific software versions and has happened on all updates from iOS 17 through the latest iOS 17.1.2. It seems particularly problematic when people are typing quickly, only to find that they have accidentally triggered the multitasking interface and have switched apps to something else entirely.

While Apple doesn't seem to have a proper fix just yet, nor is it clear if it's even working on one, MacRumors says that disabling the Reachability feature appears to be a temporary fix. Reachability allows users to invoke the feature to move the top of the screen downwards, making it easier to reach one-handed.

Disabling the feature is simple. Just head into the Settings app and tap the Accessibility option. From there, tap Physical and Motor before tapping Touch. You'll find a Reachability toggle - make sure that's the off position.

That change should ensure that the bug no longer crops up, but it's unfortunate that we have to disable an accessibility feature to get this far. Hopefully Apple will fix this bug properly in a future iOS update.