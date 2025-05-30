AMD's new GPU driver fixes F1 25, but not bizarre Oblivion Remastered 'flashing blue light' bug

While support and a fix for F1 25 are welcome, gamers are getting frustrated about some of the bugs that aren't addressed in the v25.5.2 driver.

Some PC gamers are getting a bit frustrated with a perceived lack of progress in the fixing of bugs with AMD's GPUs, and there's a particularly weird glitch with Oblivion Remastered that remains unsolved by the latest driver, and it's rather ruining the experience for some players.

AMD announced the release of version 25.5.2 of its Adrenalin graphics driver (as caught by VideoCardz), and it delivers support for F1 25, and a fix for a bug causing crashes when path tracing is turned on with RX 9000 GPUs. However, as you can see from the above Reddit thread, there are numerous complaints about bugs that haven't been fixed.

That includes the known issues mentioned by Team Red, which are intermittent crashing when using a multimonitor setup with AMD FreeSync and an RX 9000 GPU, alongside stuttering when Alt-Tabbing and streaming to Discord (again with multiple monitors). The latter is a bug which has been around for quite some time, too, with AMD seemingly struggling to cure this particular gremlin.

The Oblivion Remastered glitch is a strange one that manifests in the form of flickering blue lights, although they only appear in the trees at night, according to reports. That sounds truly bizarre, trippy, and definitely off-putting.

As noted on Reddit, there are some players who've found that compiling shaders again with Oblivion works as a fix for the blue light bug, but it doesn't for everyone. Other than that, your only option is to roll back to an older GPU driver. (Reverting to v25.4.1 is recommended by Redditor CrazyBird85, and other Oblivion Remastered players elsewhere who didn't have any joy with the shader trick).

Known unknowns

A further source of annoyance is that some of the known issues from the previous driver release have vanished from AMD's list of acknowledged bugs this time around, but they aren't listed as fixed.

An example is the intermittent crashing (there's a theme here) with Cyberpunk 2077, which is no longer a known issue, but according to the feedback on Reddit, it's still very much a bug that applies to the sci-fi RPG.

Another nasty bug that remains problematic is Battlefield 2024 crashing whenever you die, which seemingly requires the driver to be reverted (back to v25.3.1 in this case).

All of this is making some gamers who just switched to an RDNA 4 GPU, away from NVIDIA, feel some level of regret about their decision. But of course, on the other side of the GPU driver fence, Team Green isn't having a good time of it, either.

In fact, since the release of Blackwell graphics cards, NVIDIA has been swamped in a mire of glitches, including prevalent black screen crashes that you've no doubt heard about.

The great debate about whose drivers are better - or perhaps whose aren't worst looking at the overall picture right now - continues, but AMD is catching flak too, that's for sure. Hopefully the next Adrenalin release will make some headway in stamping out bugs, particularly those that have been hanging around for a while.