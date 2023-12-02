Fallout TV show: Cyclops overseer, Dogmeat and Brotherhood of Steel star in first trailer

Amazon has released the first teaser trailer for the Fallout TV show, revealing a strong attention to detail and authentic representation of the post-apocalyptic franchise.
Following the bad reception to Netflix's Resident Evil and Paramount's Halo TV series, fans are optimistic about Prime Video's new Fallout adaptation. The streamer just released an entertaining 2-minute teaser for the Fallout show that touches upon the gritty humor-meets-horror style and themes that the game IP is known for.
The trailer has some welcome surprises, including a look at the Brotherhood of Steel in action, faithful companion Dogmeat alongside a positively ghoulish Walter Goggins, a hilarious cyclops overseer mutant sequence, and a highlight of some of the fiendishly brutal monstrosities that roam irradiated Los Angeles like the fearsome yao guai and what appears to be a horribly mutated axolotl that has fingers inside of its hideous mouth.
Other surprises include the appearance of Twin Peaks and Dune star Kyle MacLachlan and what appears to be SNL Chris Parnell as the cyclops overseer.
The Fallout TV series premieres on April 12, 2024 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.
Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there's almost nothing left to have. 200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind - and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them. From executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the creators of Westworld, and starring Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Aaron Moten and more. Arriving on the 12th of April on Prime Video.