Fallout TV show: Cyclops overseer, Dogmeat and Brotherhood of Steel star in first trailer

The new Fallout TV show trailer is a mix of authenticism, comedy, and pure nightmare fuel, gives hopeful look into what could be a fantastic adaptation.

Amazon has released the first teaser trailer for the Fallout TV show, revealing a strong attention to detail and authentic representation of the post-apocalyptic franchise.

Following the bad reception to Netflix's Resident Evil and Paramount's Halo TV series, fans are optimistic about Prime Video's new Fallout adaptation. The streamer just released an entertaining 2-minute teaser for the Fallout show that touches upon the gritty humor-meets-horror style and themes that the game IP is known for.

The trailer has some welcome surprises, including a look at the Brotherhood of Steel in action, faithful companion Dogmeat alongside a positively ghoulish Walter Goggins, a hilarious cyclops overseer mutant sequence, and a highlight of some of the fiendishly brutal monstrosities that roam irradiated Los Angeles like the fearsome yao guai and what appears to be a horribly mutated axolotl that has fingers inside of its hideous mouth.

6

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

Other surprises include the appearance of Twin Peaks and Dune star Kyle MacLachlan and what appears to be SNL Chris Parnell as the cyclops overseer.

The Fallout TV series premieres on April 12, 2024 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.