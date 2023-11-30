Amazon is the latest company to release its own AI image generator

Amazon Web Services, which Amazon owns, has officially announced Titan, its brand-new artificial intelligence-powered image generator.

Amazon is the latest company to release a text-to-image generator, joining other big tech companies such as OpenAI, Microsoft, and numerous start-ups that are all jumping on the AI-powered train.

Amazon's AI-powered image generator is called Titan and was officially unveiled at the AWS re: Invent 2023 conference that was held on November 30. The new AI-powered tool is currently available to AWS customers on Bedrock, Amazon's AI development platform. So, what can it do? Amazon has equipped Titan with the capability to create images from text prompts while also giving it the power to customize existing images. An example would be swapping out the background of an image.

The company explained that the Titan Image Generator was trained on a "diverse set of datasets" that encompass a "broad range of domains". Engineers have implemented mitigation techniques for toxicity and bias, but it's currently unknown how effective those mitigation techniques are without public testing. Additionally, Amazon didn't reveal where it acquired its datasets or if it will be compensating creators of the images used to train Titan.

NEWS SOURCES:techcrunch.com, petapixel.com

