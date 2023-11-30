Sam Altman officially returns to OpenAI as the company CEO

OpenAI has made it official: Sam Altman is returning to the company and resuming his position as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) after a brief departure.

OpenAI has taken to its website to officially announce the return of Sam Altman after the company's board of directors ousted him.

The return of the former CEO and founder of OpenAI was made official in a Wednesday blog post on the OpenAI website, which features a lengthy message from Altman, along with a brief message from Bret Taylor, the chair of the board of directors. The blog post explains that OpenAI's board will be adopting a non-voting observer from Microsoft, and the new board of directors will consist of Bret Taylor, Larry Summers, and Adam D'Angelo.

The now-reinstated CEO explains that he doesn't hold any grudges against any of the people that were on the side of removing him as the company's CEO and described his brief time away as a "wonderfully focusing time". Additionally, Altman wrote that during the chaotic time of his departure no customers of any of the company's services bailed, illustrating trust and inherent value in the products the company has made.