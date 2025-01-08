OpenAI CEO Sam Altman sued by his sister, accused of raping her when she was just 3 years old

The sister of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is suing the ChatGPT creator, accusing him of sexually assaulting her when she was a minor, from 1997 to 2006.

The journey of OpenAI will be a beautiful mess of a movie when it eventually gets made, with the sister of CEO Sam Altman filing a lawsuit claiming he sexually assaulted her, raped her, and more heinous acts when she was a minor. The weird thing is, Sam posted the entire thing to X...

Annie Altman has sued her brother accusing the OpenAI boss of sexually assaulting her when she was a minor, filing a complaint with the Missouri federal court claiming that Sam committed "numerous acts of rape, sexual assault, sexual abuse, molestation, sodomy, and battery" that spanned from 1997 to 2006, with the abuse starting when she was just 3 years old.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman posted on X with a statement from his mom, brothers, and himself, where he said that all of his sister's claims were "utterly untrue" and that the Altman family have tried to help Annie in "many ways" over the years, including direct financial help.

Sam said: "Annie has made deeply hurtful and entirely untrue claims about our family, especially Sam. We've chosen not to respond publicly, out of respect for her privacy and our own. However, she has now taken legal actions against Sam, and we feel we have no choice but to address this. This situation causes immense pain to our entire family".

But then you go to Annie Altman's account on X, with a post from March 2023 which reads "I'm not four years old with a 13 year old "brother" climbing into my bed non-consensually anymore. (You're welcome for helping you figure out your sexuality.) I've finally accepted that you've always been and always will be more scared of me than I've been of you".

Annie Altman seeks a jury trial and damages of over $75,000, with $75K being the minimum required for a lawsuit of this type. Annie Altman's lawyers told The New York Times that she is also after punitive damages based on her brother's net worth, which could become public knowledge as it becomes part of the discovery process of the case moving forward.