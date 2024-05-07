Sam Altman says AI will be able to 'know absolutely everything' about you

Sam Altman, the CEO of one of the world's leading companies in AI development, has said the next version of GPT-5 will be able to know everything about you.

In a new interview with MIT Technology Review, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman revealed what the future will look like with artificial intelligence-powered systems becoming more engrained in our lives.

The CEO of one of the companies leading the charge in AI development began the interview by saying AI tools will replace the smartphone as the most dependent piece of technology in our daily lives, and the capabilities of AI will be so great that it will feel like "this thing that is off helping you." Altman went on to describe the perfect app for AI would be a "super-competent colleague that knows absolutely everything about my whole life, every email, every conversation I've ever had, but doesn't feel like an extension."

Additionally, this level of AI could attempt things outside its known capabilities, fail, and then come back to the user with follow-up questions. The answers the user provides to those questions are then integrated into its second attempt at the task. So, what will power this crazy new AI? Altman believes there's a chance that we won't even need a specific piece of hardware to use this AI on the go, as the new app could simply access the cloud.

In the same interview, Altman referred to ChatGPT and other OpenAI products as "incredibly dumb" AIs compared to what is on the horizon and said the company's next GPT model won't be. When asked when OpenAI will release GPT-5, Altman responded coyly with a simple "Yes."