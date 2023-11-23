TT Show Episode 12 - GeForce RTX 4090 Banned, Steam Deck 2, OpenAI, Starship Launch, and more!

The TT Show Episode 12 is here, and Jak and Kosta dig into the GeForce RTX 4090 ban, Steam Deck 2, Microsoft's first AI GPU, SpaceX Starship, and more!

The TT Show is back for another big week of news and happenings in the tech, gaming, and science space with Jak and Kosta. This week, the duo dives into the OpenAI saga that continues to unfold (at the time of recording, we were at the "Sam Altman joins Microsoft stage"), the GeForce RTX 4090 ban in full effect, Valve's confirmation that it's working on the Steam Deck 2, and a lot more.

Jak and Kosta also break down The Game Awards 2023 nominations and agree that the top nod is between Baldur's Gate 3 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, how someone turned a ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 OC Edition GPU into a skateboard, the latest on SpaceX and Starship, as well as Microsoft creating its very own GPUs for AI acceleration.

The latest episode of TweakTown's official podcast is brought to you by the new Performance 1 FT PC case from ANTEC.

Alongside the Performance 1 FT's airflow-enhancing steel mesh and tempered glass build, it comes pre-installed with 4 high-end 30mm thick Storm T3 PWM fans. The Performance 1 FT simultaneously supports up to two 360mm radiators. There's also enough room and cooling capacity to support the latest GeForce RTX 40 Series Graphics.

The new Performance 1 FT, full-tower, highly customizable PC case from ANTEC is available now.

Listen and subscribe to The TT Show on your favorite podcast network.

All the topics discussed in this week's episode of The TT Show