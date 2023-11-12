Someone turned the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 OC Edition GPU into a skateboard

Turning the impressive and beastly ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 OC Edition GPU into a skateboard might sound like the sort of flex you can't help but get angry about; the good news is that what we're seeing here is simply the spare shroud from a ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 installed into a water-cooled system.

This fact alone makes it a pretty fun mod, commenting on the size of modern enthusiast gaming GPUs. With its length of 357.6mm, the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 is one of the largest cards on the market, but even so, it's still half the size of a standard skateboard, which feature lengths of roughly 700mm.

Reddit user Ashley Said What posted a short clip of them using the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 shroud as a skateboard, immediately sparking a whole range of responses - both hilarious ("How many frames are you running at?" and "driver seems to be working fine") to outrage over the extravagance.

The Redditor quickly confirmed that the makeshift skateboard was assembled from a shroud taken from "the e-waste recycling pile at work," which has since turned the conversation towards additional mods - like seeing if the fans could turn it into a Back to the Future-style hoverboard, or if there's any way to get the RGB lighting going.

When we reviewed ASUS's ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 OC Edition last year, we focused more on how "the biggest and most bad-ass graphics card ever made" played games at 4K 120 FPS than what else it could be used for. With the rise in popularity of water-cooled solutions for high-end GPUs, undoubtedly, there's a bunch of GPU shrouds out there sitting in a pile - so it'll be interesting to see if this sparks a few more creative uses for high-end GPU hardware.