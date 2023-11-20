Elon Musk vows to fire a 'thermonuclear' lawsuit against all who attacked his company

Elon Musk announced that X Corp will be filing a 'thermonuclear' lawsuit against Media Matters over its report that Musk said was to 'mislead advertisers'.

Elon Musk has taken to his personal X account to announce that X Corp will be filing a lawsuit against Media Matters and all those that participated in what Musk describes as a "fraudulent attack on our company".

The controversy began when the owner of the social media platform formerly called Twitter, now called X, replied to a post that stated Jewish communities support "dialectical hatred against whites". The divisiveness of this post had more fuel added to the fire when Media Matters, a nonprofit media watchdog group, published a story that reported X was placing ads next to pro-Nazi content. The initial post from Musk led to reports of major advertisers temporarily pausing advertising expenditure with X, which was further exacerbated following Media Matters' report.

Musk took to his personal X account with a response to these reports, stating that as soon as the courts open on Monday morning, X Corp will be filing a "thermonuclear" lawsuit against Media Matters and "ALL those who colluded in this fraudulent attack on our company". Musk followed up with another post, adding, "Their board, their donors, their network of dark money, all of them ..." The lengthy statement that Musk had attached to his post claims Media Matters' report attempted to "misrepresent the real user experience" on X, "undermine freedom of speech," and "mislead advertisers".