Elon Musk says we should know why OpenAI fired CEO Sam Altman, citing potential AI dangers

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was fired from the company on Friday, and Elon Musk believes the public should know why due to the potential dangers of AI.

In what seems to be a completely unexpected departure from the hottest company in Silicon Valley, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was fired from his position on Friday.

The departure of Altman seemingly came out of nowhere, with no inkling of the firing being found anywhere online. The board of OpenAI took to its website to announce that it has lost faith in Altman's ability to continue leading the company and that he was "not consistently candid in his communications". OpenAI's board gave a statement and said that it's "grateful for Sam's many contributions to the founding and growth of OpenAI," while adding, "At the same time, we believe new leadership is necessary as we move forward."

Altman responded a few hours later with a post on X, saying, "i loved my time at openai. it was transformative for me personally, and hopefully the world a little bit. most of all i loved working with such talented people. Will have more to say about what's next later." Altman described the experience as feeling like "reading your own eulogy while you're still alive."

On November 20, Musk responded to a post about Altman's firing, writing the public should be informed of why the board felt they needed to take such drastic action against Altman. Musk cited the potential dangers, risks, and power of advanced AI as to why the public should know why Altman was fired from his position.