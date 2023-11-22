Apple just lost a health exec to Oura, the health-tracking ring maker

If you own an Oura Ring you're no doubt already well aware of what it's capable of, and it's very similar in functionality to an Apple Watch. It sits on a finger, like a normal ring, and is capable of monitoring your temperature and heart rate, among other things. And now the company that makes it has a new hire - straight out of Apple.

The hire is Apple's Jason Oberfest, an executive who has been a key part of the health team at Apple since he joined the company from Mango Health back in 2018. That's according to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman who was writing in the weekly Power On newsletter this past weekend.

Speaking to Tom Hale, Oura's CEO, Gurman was told that the company is rapidly expanding its network of parents and that with the hiring of Oberfest, the company is now poised to take a deeper dive into the wider healthcare world. It isn't yet clear what that means, or what Oura has planned in terms of future projects, but Hale did reportedly say that Oberfest's arrival is the beginning of a new chapter for the company.

As Gurman notes, recent updates to the Oura Ring have made it more of a rounded healthcare component rather than simply something that measures a few statistics. The Ring can now help to measure daytime stress based on various data pointers, for example, and it seems that the company intends to go further in that direction as a part of this new hire.