Battlefield 6 battle royale's ring causes instadeath in a twist that'll mean a tense end game

Put even a foot in the ring as it shrinks down the map and you're dead - end of story - which should make things interesting as the playfield gets tiny.

TL;DR: Battlefield 6's battle royale mode features the deadliest implementation of the ring ever - get caught inside and you're dead, it's as simple as that. This is going to make the later stages of a match pretty intense, with the ring coming in fast, and a potential ambush ahead of you if you're fleeing too quickly. We've also learned more about how environmental destruction will be important, along with key vehicles.

We've just learned a good deal more about Battlefield 6's battle royale mode - and how it's going to have the deadliest ring in the genre.

The Battlefield team posted an extensive raft of fresh details about the mode on Steam (as flagged by PC Gamer) and X (see above), including how the ring of fire is going to be lethal.

Popular Popular Now: Borderlands 4 benchmarks show you'll need a powerful PC to play at 1440p or 4K

The ring - the standard mechanism in battle royale whereby the map shrinks on a timer, to force the diminishing number of surviving gamers together - always punishes a player for being caught in it, but that's usually with incremental damage ticking away at their health.

In Battlefield 6, if you get caught in the ring, that's instadeath - you're immediately vaporized. Nasty.

The devs explain:

"With urgent warnings as the fire approaches, soldiers will be pushed into more intense firefights as the game space continues to shrink. There's no jumping in and out of it, no using it for cover, no walking through it - if you get caught in it, you are done."

The idea is to create more 'spontaneous showdowns' and I can indeed imagine that the pressure cooker of thinking-on-your-feet is really cranked up, when you're forced to flee from the certain death of the oncoming ring - but are worried you're running head-first into an ambush.

Battlefield 6's battle royale is currently being tested with a 100-player count, split into 25 squads of four apiece. We're also told the mode will major in tactical destruction, and collapsing buildings and the like will be encouraged as a way of dealing with enemy squads.

Expect plenty in the way of vehicles, of course, as well as the ability to unlock "powerful armored vehicles" that could be the key to victory.

In theory, the standalone battle royale mode will launch after Battlefield 6 itself, and should be free-to-play.