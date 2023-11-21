Starfield patch brings in 'awesome' performance boosts including NVIDIA DLSS 3

Update 1.8.86 for Starfield has been well-received so far, and it means the game now officially supports DLSS 3 and other useful NVIDIA technologies.

Starfield has a new patch and it brings in some useful advances on the performance front, including the official incorporation of DLSS for those with NVIDIA RTX graphics cards.

Update 1.8.86 is here and full DLSS 3 support is in the mix for PC gamers, after previously being tested in a beta patch for Starfield (and having various fixes applied for ghosting and other niggling issues).

The game also supports DLAA and NVIDIA Reflex (for reducing input lag), as well as DLSS Super Resolution.

Better late than never, as they say, but DLSS isn't the only performance improvement made with this new patch (alongside tweaks for better stability). These include the following:

Addressed a number of memory related issues and leaks.

Added some GPU performance optimizations, which will be more impactful on higher-end cards.

Improved renderer threading model, improving CPU usage most notably on higher-end systems.

Various stability and performance improvements.

So, it seems those with top-end processors and graphics cards will see the most benefit, with DLSS 3 being the cherry on top (hopefully).

Some feedback on X certainly seems positive about the overall performance of Starfield on PC now being much more impressive, and one gamer called the uplift "awesome" no less.

Another big change with patch 1.8.86 is the ability to eat food and drink items when you find them in the world. The devs also note that stealth is now a bit more "forgiving" too, and there are some much-needed bug fixes, like the cure for an issue that prevented the player firing their weapon.

For the full list of changes you can check out the patch notes here.