Starfield patch brings in 'awesome' performance boosts including NVIDIA DLSS 3

Update 1.8.86 for Starfield has been well-received so far, and it means the game now officially supports DLSS 3 and other useful NVIDIA technologies.

Published
1 minute & 23 seconds read time

Starfield has a new patch and it brings in some useful advances on the performance front, including the official incorporation of DLSS for those with NVIDIA RTX graphics cards.

Update 1.8.86 is here and full DLSS 3 support is in the mix for PC gamers, after previously being tested in a beta patch for Starfield (and having various fixes applied for ghosting and other niggling issues).

The game also supports DLAA and NVIDIA Reflex (for reducing input lag), as well as DLSS Super Resolution.

Better late than never, as they say, but DLSS isn't the only performance improvement made with this new patch (alongside tweaks for better stability). These include the following:

  • Addressed a number of memory related issues and leaks.
  • Added some GPU performance optimizations, which will be more impactful on higher-end cards.
  • Improved renderer threading model, improving CPU usage most notably on higher-end systems.
  • Various stability and performance improvements.

So, it seems those with top-end processors and graphics cards will see the most benefit, with DLSS 3 being the cherry on top (hopefully).

Some feedback on X certainly seems positive about the overall performance of Starfield on PC now being much more impressive, and one gamer called the uplift "awesome" no less.

Another big change with patch 1.8.86 is the ability to eat food and drink items when you find them in the world. The devs also note that stealth is now a bit more "forgiving" too, and there are some much-needed bug fixes, like the cure for an issue that prevented the player firing their weapon.

For the full list of changes you can check out the patch notes here.

Buy at Amazon

Starfield: Standard Edition - Xbox Series X

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$54.99
$59.99$63.99$68.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
-
--$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/21/2023 at 7:50 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, bethesda.net

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

What's in Darren's PC?

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags