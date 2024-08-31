DLSS Updater is a free tool that updates all games to the latest version

At Gamescom, NVIDIA announced that RTX technology, including DLSS, was now available in over 600 games and apps. In 2024, it's unusual for a PC game release not to include support for DLSS upscaling - to the point where no DLSS is potentially a bigger news story than having DLSS. One of the biggest PC gaming stories surrounding Starfield's launch in 2023 was the existence of a mod that replaced FSR in the game with DLSS, as it took a few months for Bethesda to add DLSS to the game officially.

DLSS is NVIDIA's AI-powered upscaler that offers a free performance boost without sacrificing visual fidelity. In the case of newer versions and DLSS 3.5 Ray Reconstruction, it can improve visual fidelity alongside boosting performance.

This is what makes the new open-source DLSS Updater tool so useful. It scans your games across various launchers to update outdated DLSS DLL files with the latest version. And yes, it works with Steam, EA, Ubisoft, Epic Games, GOG, and Battle.net launchers.

Once fired up, you'll need to point it to the directories where these various installers are located, but once that's done, it will scan game directories for outdated DLSS DLL files. Until now, many PC gamers have been doing this manually by grabbing the latest version of DLSS from NVIDIA and finding where they're located in a game's install directory to do a manual 'copy and replace.'

As DLSS continues to improve and new versions arrive, not every game has the latest version - this needs to come as part of an official patch. This means several DLSS-enabled games out there are running versions of the technology that are now considered 'old.' Regarding compatibility (some games might not 'play nice' with the latest version of DLSS), there's a built-in whitelist that won't update unsupported games.

You can grab the latest version of the tool via its GitHub page. However, it's worth noting that DLSS Updater is not official by any means - and replacing any file in a game's install directory is always risky.

