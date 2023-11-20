Sabrent Black Friday sales are here, grab a huge 4TB Gen4 SSD and enjoy 65% off

Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus NVMe M.2 SSD enjoys a gigantic 65% during Black Friday sales, bringing the drive down from its $999 price to just $349 right now.

Black Friday sales are here, with Sabrent celebrating with some discounts on its Rocket 4 Plus SSDs and so much more. The biggest deal that I can see is the super-fast, super-big 4TB Gen4 SSD, which is under half the price of its MSRP right now.

Sabrent's super-fast 4TB Rocket 4 Plus SSD has a price of $999, but for Black Friday, we're seeing the price drop down to just $349, which is a steal if you've been waiting for the Rocket 4 Plus in the 4TB capacity to drop. For comparison, the larger 8TB Rocket 4 Plus SSD is $999 right now, down from $1099.

If you didn't need a huge 4TB or massive 8TB Gen4 SSD, Sabrent has its 2TB Rocket 4 Plus SSD for $129 (no discount for Black Friday) as well as the 1TB Rocket 4 Plus for $79, which is down 20% from its $99 MSRP.

In his review of the Sabrent 4TB Rocket 4 Plus SSD, Jon Coulter, said: "Sabrent continues to demonstrate that they are the leader when it comes to ultra-high-capacity enthusiast-grade NVMe SSDs. As we see it, when it comes to console gaming or PC gaming where games are taking up 100GB space or more each, a 4TB SSD like Sabrent's Rocket 4 Plus with B47R is the ultimate upgrade as it relates to user experience. Instead of 5 or 10 games installed, you can have 40 or 50 games installed. Now that's luxurious. Sabrent's 4TB Rocket 4 Plus with B47R flash is TweakTown Elite and worthy of our highest award".

Sabrent's Black Friday SSD deals:

