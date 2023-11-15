AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7995WX CPU breaks world records on air cooler at 102C, uses 980W

AMD's monster Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7995WX processor, with its 96 cores and 192 threads of CPU power, has been overclocked on AIR cooling, breaking multiple Cinebench world records.

AMD did do some in-house overclocking of its new Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7995WX processor during its announcement, but now the 96-core, 192-thread HEDT CPU has been overclocked by "SAMPSON," the same in-house overclocker at AMD that pushed the original 7995WX scores to new records.

The team is back, with SAMPSON using an ASUS WS TRX50 SAGE motherboard and 4 x 64GB DDR5-6400 memory modules from G.SKILL for a total of 256GB of DDR5 memory sitting alongside the monster-core CPU. The Ryzen Threadripper 7995WX processor has 96 cores and 192 threads with a boost clock of 2.5GHz and a max boost clock of 5.15GHz. There's 384MB of cache and a huge 128 PCIe Gen5 lanes at your disposal. SAMPSON used the 7995WX in Cinebench R15, R20, and R23 benchmarks, setting new records across the board.

More impressively, the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7995WX processor was air-cooled by the ICEGIANT ProSiphon Elite CPU cooler -- which is gigantic, by the way, with a huge heatsink and quad-fan design -- with the CPU running at a tooooaaassty 102C. That temperature is because the CPU alone is using upwards of 980W of power... gotta dissipate that heat, so those 4 fans are doing a good job cooling 980W of heat and maintaining 102C temps.

We are looking at the following world records:

Cinebench R23: 161259 points (7995WX @ 4791.4MHz)

Cinebench R20: 61538 points (7995WX @ 4816.3MHz)

Cinebench R15: 23697 points (7995WX @ 4875MHz)

AMD's new Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7995WX processor breaking those Cinebench world records is impressive, especially 161,000+ points in Cinebench R23, representing a 33% increase in performance over the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX processor. The 5995WX was the previous-gen Zen 3-based 64-core, 128-thread CPU.

SAMPSON is also teasing that we'll see even better results out of overclocking the flagship Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7995WX processor, with the overclocker teasing November 21... which is only days away. We've got 161,000+ points in Cinebench R23, and that's with the 7995WX kept cool with an air cooler. What can that 96-core, 192-thread CPU do when it's liquid-cooled, or even better yet, liquid-nitrogen-cooled? Bring on the LN2, AMD.