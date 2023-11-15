The Witcher 3 is getting a full mod editor on PC nearly a decade after it was released

On the one hand, that wait is quite something - but on the other, it's great to see the RPG still being supported, and new life breathed into the game.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is getting official support for mods, and yes, that's a bit of a surprise for a game this old.

You may recall that The Witcher 3 was released way back in 2015, and with the official mod editor due to come out in 2024, it has taken very nearly a decade to arrive. Which pushes the phrase 'better late than never' to new lengths, of course.

Anyway, regardless of the length of time it has taken to turn up, the editor will allow the modding community - which is still active - to produce some pretty in-depth scenarios, and extensive adventures, hopefully with a minimum of fuss.

As announced on The Witcher X account (formerly Twitter), the mod editor will be pushed out for free to players and is expected to arrive in 2024, although no indication is given of exactly when it might pitch up next year.

The mod editor is for the PC platform, as you might guess, and won't be released on console formats.

The reaction on X has seen some pretty excited PC gamers drooling over the possibilities the mod editor might bring forth.

As one denizen of X put it: "This is HUGE!!! I can already see the modding community coming up with their own complete 30h+ games. Can't wait for this to drop!"

The Witcher 3 is, of course, a massively popular RPG, and still a good shout to tackle today if you missed out on playing it - you can grab the game on sale at some very cheap prices these days.