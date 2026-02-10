New Witcher 3 mod set in Kovir is a prelude to Witcher 4 - and took some 800 hours to make

'Dawn over Kovir' mod was inspired by the trailer for The Witcher 4, and it's available now, offering a quest that likely spans over an hour of gameplay.

TL;DR: The 'Dawn over Kovir' mod for The Witcher 3 is a prelude to The Witcher 4, letting players control Ciri as she becomes a Witcher. It's set in the region of Kovir and took some 800 hours to craft, with a quest length of around an hour, typically, or maybe a bit longer. Some gamers are having a little trouble running the mod, mind, but hopefully a fix is coming soon.

If you can't wait for The Witcher 4, well, you'll have to I'm afraid, but you might be able to keep yourself entertained for a spell with a new mod for The Witcher 3 that acts as a prelude to the incoming next instalment.

PC GamesN highlighted the 'Dawn over Kovir' mod (via TechRadar) which lets you take control of Ciri as she's becoming a Witcher.

The maker of the mod, Alexander Fandera-Maslov, explained that it took some 800 hours to create this add-on. It's apparently inspired by the cinematic reveal trailer for The Witcher 4 (and the content therein may "overlap or be enhanced by the new Ciri game", we're told).

The mod blurb reads:

"This story is about Ciri not as a legend, but as a person who underwent Witcher mutations and was forced to live with their consequences. A chamber adventure, moral choices, the new region of Kovir, and a question with no simple answer: where is the line between hunter and monster?"

As noted, it's set in Kovir, a new region, and the full quest will likely take you around an hour, or maybe an hour and a half if you take your time, as estimated by the author.

To play, you'll need to download the mod itself from Nexus Mods, and you'll find it here - plus you should also grab the Custom Player Characters and the Community Patch mods to install first.

Note that as TechRadar points out, they had difficulty running the mod - it came up with a scripting error - and other people have had this issue with Kovir too. It sounds like there's some smoothing over and bug fixing still to be done, then, so you might want to hold fire until that's complete.

Meanwhile, you can check out a sampler of the mod in the YouTube demo video above, provided by the creator.