UFO whistleblower David Grusch reportedly refused to be interviewed by the Pentagon

The head of the Pentagon's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) has said that David Grusch has refused to share his information with the Pentagon.

UFO whistleblower David Grusch has taken a hit from the Pentagon UFO office, which is claiming the whistleblower has refused to be interviewed by the UFO-dedicated office.

For those that don't know, David Grusch is a US Air Force veteran who sounded the alarm on secret US government programs that involve military personnel encountering non-human intelligence and exotic alien spacecrafts. The claims from Grusch originally came from a one-hour interview with News Max where he claimed that he had been briefed by people both formerly and currently involved in these alleged secret US government programs.

Additionally, Grusch claimed that he had spoken to people who have worked on programs that concentrated on retrieving crashed UFOs - some of which included reports of personnel retrieving non-human biologics (aliens) from these crafts. These claims evolved into a hearing before Congress, where he was asked to provide more information on them. Most of Grusch's replies weren't specific and didn't reveal many damming details.

Read more: Whistleblower tells Congress the US has recovered 'alien' pilots from a crashed UFO

Now, in a new interview with Politico, Sean Kirkpatrick, the head of the Pentagon's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), has said that Grusch has refused to speak to the UFO department at the Pentagon but acknowledged that while Grusch's claims may seem grandiose, some of the events within his stories may have actually happened - hence why the Pentagon wants to speak to him for further details.

Here's where it gets strange. Grusch has said to NewsNation that ARRO has never reached out to him for an interview and flat-out calls what Kirkpatrick is saying a "lie".

So, who is telling the truth?