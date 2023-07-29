Whistleblower tells Congress the US has recovered 'alien' pilots from a crashed UFO

David Grusch, a former Department of Defence officer has testified in front of Congress that the US government has recovered a UFO.

Former US officials have claimed before the House Oversight Committee's Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs that the US government has "non-human" life from a crashed UFO.

David Grusch, a Former National Reconnaissance Officer Representative and Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Task Force member at the Department of Defense, along with former Navy fighter pilot Ryan Graves and retired Navy commander David Fravor, sat before a House committee and alleged that the US government is in possession of a "non-human spacecraft," while simultaneously withholding information on reverse engineered technology from Congress and the wider public.

Congress asked Grusch if, based on his interviews with more than 40 experts and witnesses on UFOs, he thinks the US government has made contact with "intelligence, extraterrestrials". Grusch replied, "Something I can't discuss in a public setting."

Grusch was then asked if the US government recovered bodies from the purportedly crashed "alien" spacecraft, to which Grusch said, "As I've stated publicly already in my News Nation interview, biologics came with some of these recoveries." Grusch added, "non-human, and that was the assessment by people with direct knowledge of the program that I talked to and are currently still on the program."

Grusch also claimed that the US government has been aware of non-human intelligence since the 1930s and that the government is actually currently in possession of UAPs through secret programs that are funded through "misappropriated" taxpayer dollars. If you are interested in looking further into the UFO hearings, check out the below link.