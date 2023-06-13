All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Pentagon whistleblower says US government has found UFOs as big as 'football pitches'

A former Pentagon intelligence official and now UFO whistleblower David Grusch has claimed the US government has seen UFOs as big as a 'football pitch'.

Pentagon whistleblower says US government has found UFOs as big as 'football pitches'
Published
Updated
1 minute & 53 seconds read time

US Air Force veteran and now whistleblower, David Grusch has sounded the alarm on secret US government programs that have encountered non-human intelligence and exotic alien spacecrafts.

Veteran and now whistleblower, David Grusch
Open Gallery 2

Veteran and now whistleblower, David Grusch

David Grusch made these startling claims during an explosive one-hour interview with News Max, where he said that he's been briefed by people that are currently and were formerly working in these secret programs. These programs have specifically been hidden from Congress and the public, as they contain information that confirms the existence of extraterrestrial lifeforms that in some cases have harmed, or murdered human life, according to Grusch.

More specifically, Grusch said that videos that were leaked in 2017 showcased evidence of spacecrafts that were not of this world. In 2020 when the videos were officially released by the Pentagon, officials decided to form the Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs), which was designed to focus on reports of UFOs. Grusch was part of of this team and said during the interview that the 2017 and 2020 videos are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to what the else the US government has in storage.

"There are many videos that are totally fair to release through a declassification process," he said. "And I find it very concerning from a transparency perspective that all the department has declassified was those three famous videos. There are more concerning videos that left me with a lot of questions."

"A lot of them were very large, like a football field kind of size," he added.

"I remember interviewing these personnel, like either these people are lying to me, they're having a psychotic break or this is some crazy but true stuff that's happening. And I have no good explanation that's prosaic at all for this, because this is not explainable by swamp gas, St Elmo's Fire or by lightning, etc. This is tangible technical craft they're seeing, up close and personal in some cases when I interviewed people."

Buy at Amazon

SAMSUNG 49' Odyssey OLED G9 G95SC Series Curved Smart Gaming Monitor

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
$19.40
$19.40 $19.45 $17.49
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$2199.99
$2199.99 - -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/13/2023 at 2:54 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:dailystar.co.uk

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.