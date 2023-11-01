Starfield's first major patch arrives next week and it adds DLSS and Frame Generation support

Starfield's first patch is dropping next week and it adds DLSS support with Frame Generation, expanded HDR and display controls, and other improvements.

Bethesda Game Studios has finally given us some info on the first major patch for Starfield, the development team's massive sci-fi RPG that has been one of the most talked about and played games of 2023. And for those with NVIDIA GPUs (especially from the GeForce RTX 40 Series), you'll be pleased to know that official DLSS support is coming, including DLSS 2 Super Resolution and even DLSS 3 Frame Generation.

Of course, DLSS and Frame Generation support for Starfield has been available via community-created mods since the game first debuted in September. Still, it's great to see official support coming. Bethesda took to social media to confirm that the update will arrive in Steam Beta form next week before rolling out to all PC and Xbox players.

Interestingly, the studio notes that AMD FSR3 support is coming later - which is strange for what is an AMD-sponsored release. For those without NVIDIA GPUs, there's much to look forward to, including proper display and HDR controls.

On PC, Starfield is a game where if you want to lower the output resolution, you need to do that in Windows before firing up the game. And when it comes to HDR controls on PC and Xbox, there aren't any - so adding these features is a pretty big deal compared to the bare-bones launch features.

Bethesda notes that the update will include "other optimizations and improvements," so we might have to wait until the patch to find out what these are. Here's hoping it includes some of the quality of life updates the team has confirmed are coming, in addition to improving performance, like a dedicated 'Eat' button when picking up food.