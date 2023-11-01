Elon Musk explains why Tesla shot a whole tommy gun barrel into a Cybertruck

Elon Musk has teased on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast that the next Tesla Cybertruck event will feature multiple guns that will be fired at the vehicle.

Published
2 minutes & 5 seconds read time

Elon Musk has teased an upcoming Cybertruck event on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, where the Tesla CEO said that a video will play showing a tommy gun, along with other weapons, being fired at the Cybertruck.

Musk and Joe Rogan begin their conversation about the Tesla Cybertruck by discussing the vehicle's bulletproof exterior, which was tested by Rogan, who fired a broadhead arrow at the door of Musk's Cybertruck from an 80-pound draw-weight compound bow.

Musk goes on to tease the upcoming Cybertruck event by saying he "doesn't want to give it all away right now," but there is a video that will be played during the upcoming event that will show three demonstrations - the first is emptying a tommy gun into the side of the Cybertruck, the second is a shotgun test, and 45mm and a 9mm test. All of which Musk said the Cybertruck's exterior stopped with zero penetration.

