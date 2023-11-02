NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready drivers: prepare for Modern Warfare III, RoboCop: Rogue City

NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready 546.01 WHQL drivers provide best gaming experience for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, RoboCop: Rogue City, and more.

NVIDIA has pushed out its new GeForce Game Ready 546.01 WHQL drivers, which offer the best day-one gaming experience for multiple games, including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

7

VIEW GALLERY - 7 IMAGES

Not only do the new GeForce Game Ready 546.01 WHQL drivers provide the best support for Modern Warfare III, but also Desynched, Jusant, and RoboCop: Rogue City. There are some fixes for issues in previous drivers, with the new drivers tackling Halo Infinite, where NVIDIA has fixed increased loading times after updating to the previous 545.84 drivers, as well as the significant performance drops on Maxwell-based GPUs.

In the new 545 release drivers, we've got support for CUDA 12.3 as well as RTX Video Super Resolution v1.5 technology, and of course, the latest performance improvements, bug fixes, and driver enhancements.

You can download the new GeForce Game Ready 546.01 WHQL drivers (701MB download) right here.

NVIDIA points out that using Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III's built-in benchmark, their Ada Lovelace-powered GeForce RTX 4090, GeForce RTX 4080, and GeForce RTX 4070 graphics cards all offer over 100FPS of performance at 4K. NVIDIA used an Intel Core i9-12900K processor and 32GB of RAM for these results.

7

The flagship GeForce RTX 4090 spits out 124FPS+ average without DLSS 3 and Frame Generation enabled, but with DLSS 3 enabled and turned to "Performance" mode, the RTX 4090 performs so much better at 206FPS+ average. The RTX 4080 has the same benefits, with 89FPS without DLSS 3 enabled and a huge 160FPS average with DLSS 3 enabled. The same goes for the RTX 4070, which leaps from a 60FPS average to a 113FPS average with DLSS 3 enabled.

7

NVIDIA also showed off some 2560 x 1440 (1440p) testing with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, using DLSS 3 once again but on Quality mode (instead of Performance mode used at 4K). The flagship RTX 4090 goes from a 183FPS average at 1440p to a huge 248FPS average... bonkers. RTX 4080 from 140FPS to 219FPS is another incredible result, while the RTX 4060 from 60FPS to 101FPS is another impressive feat for the lower-end Ada Lovelace GPU.

7

NVIDIA has some benchmark numbers from RoboCop: Rogue City, where at 4K they're also using DLSS 3 with Performance mode enabled, as well as DLSS Frame Generation. RTX 4090 hits 74FPS without DLSS 3 + FG enabled, but a huge 171FPS (over double) when it's enabled. The RTX 4080 almost TRIPLES in performance, with 52FPS at 4K without DLSS 3 + FG enabled while it has as huge 135FPS when it's enabled.

The RTX 4070 Ti has even more impressive results: 36FPS to an insane 94FPS average at 4K... just wow, while the RTX 4070 is similarly impressive: 25FPS to a huge 70FPS average at 4K. That's magical.

The flagship GeForce RTX 4090 goes from an already impressive 1440p @ 120FPS through to an incredible 220FPS average. The RTX 4080 isn't far away, leaping from 96FPS to 183FPS average. Even the RTX 4060 provides ample 4K performance in RoboCop: Rogue City with 90FPS average when DLSS 3 + FG is enabled.

The new drivers are available now, and you can read more about them right here.