Forget new Macs, Apple's iOS 17.2 update fixes this infuriating iPhone bug

The upcoming iOS 17.2 will fix a bug that prevents some iPhones from being able to load websites and other content when connected to Wi-Fi.

If you've been using your iPhone only for it to randomly stop receiving data over a Wi-Fi connection, you aren't alone. In fact, it's been a problem for a ton of people. So bad had things gotten that Apple seems to have taken note, and now it says that it's fixed whatever was going on under the hood.

That fix will be made available as part of the upcoming iOS 17.2 update that is currently in the hands of beta testers. In a note to those beta testers Apple confirmed that it has resolved the Wi-Fi issue that so many people reported across iOS 17 all the way through the iOS 17.1 update that was released to the public last week.

We've been running the iOS 17.2 beta for a few days and have yet to run into any of the Wi-Fi-related issues that have plagued our iPhones since the launch of iOS 17 in September. Whether or not that means the issue has been fixed for good or if we just haven't fallen foul of it for a while, only time will tell.

The problem itself was particularly troublesome because it happened at random. Thankfully, fixing it was often just a case of turning Wi-Fi off and then turning it back on - although that was only a temporary fix. On rare occasions the affected iPhone had to be restarted to get things to start working properly, making the whole thing more troublesome for those affected.

We don't yet have a timeframe for when Apple is likely to make iOS 17.2 available to the public, unfortunately. But we can probably expect it within a matter of weeks depending on how the beta process progresses.