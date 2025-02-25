Apple responds to its voice-to-text feature writing 'Trump' when a user says 'racist'

Apple has confirmed its voice-to-text feature briefly showed 'Trump' when a user would say 'racist,' with the company saying there was phonetic overlap.

Apple has confirmed its voice-to-text feature does currently have a glitch that makes it write "Trump" when a user says the word "racist".

Apple has verified this bug is real, and it's currently working on a solution for the glitch that has been detected by some users who have shared video footage of it occurring on social media platforms. According to Apple, the glitch happens because the speech recognition models powering the feature can sometimes display words with phonetic overlap until further analysis from the model can be conducted and the correct word displayed. Apple says the bug has been suggesting "Trump" in replacement of several other words beginning with the "r" consonant.

"We are aware of an issue with the speech recognition model that powers Dictation and we are rolling out a fix today," a spokesperson for Apple said in a statement Tuesday

The glitch has been replicated across several iPhone devices and apps, meaning the source of the glitch is likely in the latest version of iOS. However, location could be a factor as well, as I tried to test if the glitch was present on my iPhone 15 Pro Max, currently running iOS 18.3.1, and the voice-to-text didn't display "Trump" before writing the word "racist." It's also possible Apple has already rolled out the update to fix the problem.