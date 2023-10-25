Alan Wake 2 weighs 86GB on PC, 85GB on PlayStation 5, and 82GB on Xbox Series X/S

Alan Wake 2 is so close I can feel it... and so can the SSD inside of my PC. Now that Remedy Entertainment has started the pre-loading push for Alan Wake 2, we know the file sizes of the game and what SSD space you'll need to have to install it on your PC.

Epic Games Store will be the exclusive storefront where you'll buy Alan Wake 2 on the PC; with Epic Games funding the development with Remedy Entertainment for Alan Wake 2, we should expect it to stay away from the likes of Steam. Anyway, on the PC, you're going to need 86GB of SSD storage space to get Alan Wake 2 installed, while the PlayStation 5 version of the game weighs in at 85GB, and the Xbox Series X/S version at 82GB.

The launch trailer for Alan Wake 2 was recently revealed... oozing with atmosphere, inviting players to come and enjoy the very best of what Remedy has crafted with its revolutionary Northlight engine. Alan Wake 2 will squeeze every last transistor out of your GPU to showcase the best in visual technology in 2023, with NVIDIA's new DLSS 3.5 Ray Reconstruction technology on offer, as well as ray tracing, path tracing, and some incredible graphics and environments to explore.

Alan Wake 2 launches on October 27.