Intel Core Ultra 9 185H mobile CPU spotted: 16 cores at 5.1GHz for next-gen 2024 laptops

Intel's next-gen Meteor Lake CPU platform has popped its head up just as the company is launching the 14th Gen Core "Raptor Lake Refresh" processors today, with our review on the flagship Core i9-14900K available for your reading pleasure.

Intel Core Ultra 9 185H mobile CPU in Geekbench (source: Notebookcheck)

Anyway, the new Meteor Lake-based Core Ultra 9 185H mobile processor has been spotted flexing its new mobile CPU muscle during a Geekbench 5.4 benchmark run. If you were expecting surprising results, where you thought the new Core Ultra 9 185H would be kick-ass? You'd be wrong. It can't keep up with lower-end CPUs that have been on the market for years, at least in its current form.

Intel's new Core Ultra 9 185H mobile processor benched in Geekbench saw a single-score result of between 1773 and 1849 points while providing a multi-core score of between 9787 and 9832 points. This means the new Core Ultra 9 185H mobile processor -- at least in these early Geekbench scores -- can't even beat an older Core i9-12900H processor (which scores 1832 points in single-core and then 12710 points in multi-core Geekbench).

What is the Intel Core Ultra 9 185H, first? Intel's new Raptor Lake Refresh processors are just that -- a refresh of "Raptor Lake," which launched last year as the 13th Gen Core CPUs. The new 14th Gen Core CPUs are just refreshes of the previous CPUs with some tweaks. But, the new Core Ultra 9 185H will be newer Meteor Lake CPUs with Intel using its new branding here -- out goes Core i9, and in comes Core Ultra 9 (followed by the model, so 185H in this case).

Mobile CPU rankings in Geekbench 5.x (source: Notebookcheck)

Intel is expected to launch its new Meteor Lake CPUs later this year, expected in December 2023, for a few different models: the Core Ultra 7 165H, Core Ultra 7 155H, and the Core Ultra 5 125H mobile processors. The flagship Core Ultra 9 185H mobile processor is expected to debut in January 2024, which should line up with CES 2024 and then we'll see the Core Ultra 9 185H chip inside of next-gen laptops for 2024.