Intel's next-gen Meteor Lake Core Ultra 9 185H mobile processor rumored for January 2024

Intel's next-gen flagship Core Ultra 9 185H mobile processor offers 16 cores and 22 threads of Meteor Lake CPU power, with frequencies hitting 5.1GHz... perfect for next-gen gaming laptops. But, it'll arrive later than the Core Ultra 5 and Core Ultra 7 mobile processors.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Intel will be launching its next-gen Meteor Lake CPUs later this year, with the rebranding to take place with this family of CPUs that will be starting out as the new Core Ultra 100 series processors. The start of this rebranding is coinciding with the release of Meteor Lake, with the Core Ultra 5 125H and Core Ultra 7 155H mobile processors rumored for a December 14 launch.

In total, we should see Intel announce 4 new Meteor Lake-H processors, with the Core Ultra 5 and Core Ultra 7 laptop processors launching first -- in December -- while the flagship Core Ultra 9 185H mobile processor boosting up to 5.1GHz will be launching in January. If that happens, it looks like Intel will have something very new to show off at CES 2024 which kicks off in Las Vegas on January 9 and runs through to January 12.

Intel Core Ultra 9 185H: 16 cores, 22 threads @ up to 5.1GHz (January 2024)

Intel Core Ultra 7 165H: 16 cores, 22 threads @ up to 5.0GHz (December 2023)

Intel Core Ultra 7 155H: 16 cores, 22 threads @ up to 4.8GHz (December 2023)

Intel Core Ultra 5 125H: 14 cores, 18 threads @ up to 4.5GHz (December 2023)

What about new gaming laptops with the Intel Core Ultra 100 series CPUs inside? What's a new flagship next-gen, re-branded Core Ultra 100 series of mobile CPUs without some new GPUs to go inside of a new wave of 2024 gaming laptops?

We could see AMD and NVIDIA both releasing new refreshed mobile GPU offerings, which will be launching at CES 2024 to meet Intel's new Meteor Lake-H mobile processors. This makes sense, and would make for a great start for new 2024 gaming laptops starting at CES 2024, with new Meteor Lake-H processors -- right up to the new Core Ultra 9 185H flagship CPU -- and a refresh Radeon RX or GeForce RTX mobile GPU.

Now lastly, the only Meteor Lake-H processor that we know about in any kind of detail is the flagship Core Ultra 9 185H. This will feature 6 P-Cores, 8 E-Cores, and 2 E-Cores inside of the SoC die. We're looking at a CPU boost clock frequency of up to 5.1GHz, with a 45W power target.