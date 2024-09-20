Intel Core Ultra 200HX 'Arrow Lake' laptop CPUs: Core Ultra 9 285HX has 24 cores, up to 5.5GHz

Intel is preparing new Core Ultra 200HX series "Arrow Lake-HX" enthusiast laptop CPUs, with new leaks pointing to the flagship Core Ultra 9 285HX processor with up to 24 cores and up to 5.5GHz boost clocks.
In a new post on X, leaker "Jaykihn" posted details on Intel's fleet of Arrow Lake-HX mobile processors for new enthusiast gaming laptops that I'm sure we'll see debut at CES 2025 in January 2025. We are to expect 6 different SKUs of the Core Ultra 200HX series CPUs, which will share a similar die to the desktop Arrow Lake-S processors.
We can expect the following Arrow Lake-HX processors:
- Core Ultra 9 285HX: 8 P-Cores + 16 E-Cores (24C/24T) at up to 5.5GHz
- Core Ultra 9 275HX: 8 P-Cores + 16 E-Cores (24C/24T) at up to 5.4GHz
- Core Ultra 7 265HX: 8 P-Cores + 12 E-Cores (20C/20T) at up to 5.3GHz
- Core Ultra 7 255HX: 8 P-Cores + 12 E-Cores (20C/20T) at up to 5.2GHz
- Core Ultra 5 245HX: 6 P-Cores + 8 E-Cores (14C/14T) at up to 5.1GHz
- Core Ultra 5 235HX: 6 P-Cores + 8 E-Cores (14C/14T) at up to 5.1GHz (slower 2.9GHz base)
This means that Intel Core Ultra 200 and Core 200 series are split into the following:
- Intel Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake" CPUs (desktop)
- Intel Core Ultra 200V series "Lunar Lake" CPUs (laptop + 32GB RAM max)
- Intel Core Ultra 200HX series "Arrow Lake" CPUs (laptop, high-perf)
- Intel Core 200 series "Raptor Lake Refresh" (laptop)
While these new Core Ultra 200HX series "Arrow Lake-HX" enthusiast laptop CPUs sound great, the naming schemes are getting out of control (on both sides). I've compiled a list of what CPUs are on the market now, and the ones coming in the next few months and it's going to be hella confusing for consumers:
- Intel Core Ultra 200HX series "Arrow Lake-HX" (laptop processor)
- Intel Core 200 series "Raptor Lake Refresh" (laptop processor)
- Intel Core Ultra 200V series "Lunar Lake" (laptop processor + NPU)
- Intel Core Ultra 100 series "Meteor Lake" (laptop processor)
- Intel Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake" (desktop processor)
- Intel 14th Gen Core "Raptor Lake Refresh" (desktop + laptop processor)
- Intel 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" (desktop + laptop processor)
The same goes for AMD:
- AMD Ryzen AI Max 300 series "Strix Halo" (laptop processor + NPU)
- AMD Ryzen AI 300 series "Strix Point" (laptop processor + NPU)
- AMD Ryzen 200 series "Hawk Point Refresh" (laptop processor)
- AMD Ryzen 8040 series "Hawk Point" (laptop processor)
- AMD Ryzen 9000 series "Granite Ridge" (desktop processor)
- AMD Ryzen 7000 series "Raphael" (desktop processor)