GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 20th Anniversary Edition has triple-fan, top-down cooler

GALAX teased but has now made its new GeForce RTX 4090 20th Anniversary Edition graphics card official.

GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 20th Anniversary Edition (source: GALAX)

In order to celebrate its 20th birthday, the company has unveiled a very special edition GeForce RTX 4090 20th Anniversary Edition graphics card that features a triple-fan cooler: two fans on the front, and a single fan on the back, with the 12VHPWR power connector hidden away for the ultimate in aesthetics.

GALAX is taking some inspiration from NVIDIA and its GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition graphics card with its new GeForce RTX 4090 20th Anniversary Edition graphics card but with the added touch of the power connector hidden behind an acrylic panel: also accessible very easily when you need to connect or disconnect the power cable. We can't see the hidden 12VHPWR power connector through these renders, but we know it's there.

Now, onto GPU specs: GALAX's new special GeForce RTX 4090 20th Anniversary Edition graphics card won't be the fastest GeForce RTX 4090 in the world with its GPU boost clock of up to 2595MHz, but I'm sure you'll be able to squeeze out a higher GPU frequency from some manual overclocking.

As for the size of this beast, it's a huge card: measuring up to 34.4cm in length, and a quad-slot behemoth at 6cm thick, too.

GALAX will be selling the new GeForce RTX 4090 20th Anniversary Edition graphics card mostly in China and throughout the Asia-Pacific region. It goes on sale on November 11 during the 11/11 Shopping Festival, so you'll have to be quick.