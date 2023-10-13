GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 20th Anniversary Edition has triple-fan, top-down cooler

GALAX's new GeForce RTX 4090 20th Anniversary Edition graphics card features hidden power connector, triple-fan cooler, beefy quad-slot design.

Published
1 minute & 9 seconds read time

GALAX teased but has now made its new GeForce RTX 4090 20th Anniversary Edition graphics card official.

GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 20th Anniversary Edition (source: GALAX)
Open Gallery 4

GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 20th Anniversary Edition (source: GALAX)

In order to celebrate its 20th birthday, the company has unveiled a very special edition GeForce RTX 4090 20th Anniversary Edition graphics card that features a triple-fan cooler: two fans on the front, and a single fan on the back, with the 12VHPWR power connector hidden away for the ultimate in aesthetics.

GALAX is taking some inspiration from NVIDIA and its GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition graphics card with its new GeForce RTX 4090 20th Anniversary Edition graphics card but with the added touch of the power connector hidden behind an acrylic panel: also accessible very easily when you need to connect or disconnect the power cable. We can't see the hidden 12VHPWR power connector through these renders, but we know it's there.

GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 20th Anniversary Edition (source: GALAX)
Open Gallery 4

GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 20th Anniversary Edition (source: GALAX)

Now, onto GPU specs: GALAX's new special GeForce RTX 4090 20th Anniversary Edition graphics card won't be the fastest GeForce RTX 4090 in the world with its GPU boost clock of up to 2595MHz, but I'm sure you'll be able to squeeze out a higher GPU frequency from some manual overclocking.

As for the size of this beast, it's a huge card: measuring up to 34.4cm in length, and a quad-slot behemoth at 6cm thick, too.

GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 20th Anniversary Edition (source: GALAX)
Open Gallery 4

GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 20th Anniversary Edition (source: GALAX)

GALAX will be selling the new GeForce RTX 4090 20th Anniversary Edition graphics card mostly in China and throughout the Asia-Pacific region. It goes on sale on November 11 during the 11/11 Shopping Festival, so you'll have to be quick.

Buy at Amazon

GALAX GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti EX Gamer

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$768.99
---
Buy
Buy at Newegg
-
-$1649.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/13/2023 at 7:18 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags