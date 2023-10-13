NVIDIA GeForce Now gets Forza Motorsport and Lords of the Fallen

Also, we've witnessed the arrival of Star Trek: Infinite, all of which are part of the line-up of 23 games to go live on GeForce Now this week.

NVIDIA has revealed the games that'll be going live on its GeForce Now streaming service this week, and it includes some big-name releases.

We're talking about Forza Motorsport, the latest instalment in the racing franchise which is supported right now.

Then there's Lords of the Fallen, the Souls-like action RPG outing which has been generating a lot of interest, will be live on GeForce Now later today.

Star Trek: Infinite is another big hitter to arrive on the service, and it's live now, plus on a personal note, it's good to see Golf With Your Friends turn up. You can never have enough knockabout mini-golf games to play in our book (even if we prefer Golf It on balance, others don't).

The latest entrant to the GeForce Now 'recommended program' was also revealed by NVIDIA, and it is the Acer Predator Connect W6 wireless router. So that router is essentially recommended as a good partner for driving your game streaming experience.

Here's a full list of the 23 games that are due to debut on NVIDIA's streaming platform this week: