NVIDIA GeForce Now gets Forza Motorsport and Lords of the Fallen

NVIDIA has revealed the games that'll be going live on its GeForce Now streaming service this week, and it includes some big-name releases.
We're talking about Forza Motorsport, the latest instalment in the racing franchise which is supported right now.
Then there's Lords of the Fallen, the Souls-like action RPG outing which has been generating a lot of interest, will be live on GeForce Now later today.
Star Trek: Infinite is another big hitter to arrive on the service, and it's live now, plus on a personal note, it's good to see Golf With Your Friends turn up. You can never have enough knockabout mini-golf games to play in our book (even if we prefer Golf It on balance, others don't).
The latest entrant to the GeForce Now 'recommended program' was also revealed by NVIDIA, and it is the Acer Predator Connect W6 wireless router. So that router is essentially recommended as a good partner for driving your game streaming experience.
Here's a full list of the 23 games that are due to debut on NVIDIA's streaming platform this week:
- Forza Motorsport (New release on Steam, Xbox and available on PC Game Pass, Oct. 12)
- From Space (New release on Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, Oct. 12)
- Hotel: A Resort Simulator (New release on Steam, Oct. 12)
- Saltsea Chronicles (New release on Steam, Oct. 12)
- Star Trek: Infinite (New release on Steam, Oct. 12)
- Tribe: Primitive Builder (New release on Steam, Oct. 12)
- Lords of the Fallen (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store, Oct. 13)
- Bad North (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- Call of the Sea (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store
- For The King (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- Golf With Your Friends (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)
- Metro Simulator 2 (Steam)
- Moonbreaker (Steam)
- Narita Boy (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- Rubber Bandits (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)
- Sifu (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- Star Renegades (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- Streets of Rogue (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- Supraland (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- Supraland Six Inches Under (Epic Games Store)
- The Surge (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- Tiny Football (Steam)
- Yes, Your Grace (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)