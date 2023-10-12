Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip just got benchmarked and it's fast

It's still a few months before we expect that Samsung will announce the Galaxy S24 Ultra, but that hasn't stopped the phone from making its benchmarking debut. A phone that is thought to be the Galaxy S24 Ultra has now popped up in online Geekbench results, complete with the rumored Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip.

That chip is now roundly expected to be the only one offered inside Samsung's next flagship model, while the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus will both only use that chip in some markets. In others, it's thought that Samsung's in-house Exynos 2400 will be used. We don't know how fast that chip will be just yet, but the signs are looking good for the Galaxy S24 Ultra and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

That's after SamMobile spotted the phone's Geekbench scores online, complete with a number of interesting tidbits. The phone is listed as the SM-S928U and scores 2,234 points in the single-core CPU performance test and 6,807 points in the multi-core CPU performance test. To put that into perspective, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip managed a score of 1,895 points in the single-core CPU performance test and 5,062 points in the multi-core CPU performance test.

That suggests that there will be plenty of improvement in terms of performance when the new phone arrives. It also appears to confirm more, too, like the fact that the phone comes with at least one model that has 8GB of RAM. As for the chip itself, it appears to have a single e Cortex-X4 CPU core clocked at 3.3GHz, three Cortex-A720 CPU cores clocked at 3.15GHz, two Cortex-A720 CPU cores clocked at 2.96GHz, and two Cortex-A520 CPU cores clocked at 2.27GHz.

We still don't know the complete specification list for the as-yet unconfirmed flagship phone but we're expecting it to have a beefed-up 200-megapixel camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera for zoom shots, and a new titanium construction just like the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

In terms of a release date, the current wisdom is that there will be a Samsung Unpacked event held towards the end of January 2024, meaning we still have around three months to wait before this new phone is announced. It'll likely arrive alongside the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus, while the Galaxy Ring fitness tracker is also thought to be part of that Unpacked event's lineup. We can expect to learn more as we get closer to the big day.