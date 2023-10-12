SpaceX to launch NASA spacecraft to mysterious metal-rich asteroid

SpaceX is currently preparing to launch its Falcon Heavy rocket that will carry a NASA spacecraft to the mysterious metal-rich asteroid Psyche.

NASA and SpaceX are expected to send a small spacecraft on its long journey to inspect a metal-rich, yet mysterious asteroid located in the asteroid belt located between Mars and Jupiter.

Researchers believe that the Psyche asteroid could be an ancient core of a planet, or planet-like object, and that visiting it with a spacecraft, collecting data through observations while it orbits the body, will enable researchers to learn more about the evolution of the solar system, and by extension, Earth. The spacecraft is appropriately named after the asteroid itself, Psyche, and has already been placed a top of SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket, which is expected to launch sometime on 10:19 a.m. EDT Friday, Oct. 13 (depending on weather conditions).

It was only on October 12 when NASA and SpaceX both took to their official X accounts to announce the launch was called off due to unfavorable weather conditions. If you are worried that the launch will have be scrubbed until a much later date, don't be. NASA replied to one user that asking what the last possible day before a scrub has to occur, "There are additional opportunities identified each day through Oct. 25," wrote the space agency.

NEWS SOURCES:futurism.com, spacex.com, blogs.nasa.gov

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

