Last week Microsoft rolled out a new AI-powered image-generation feature to its Bing search engine, and it's already been lobotomized.

According to a report from Windows Central, the new AI-powered image generator is powered by DALL-E 3, an image generator algorithm designed by OpenAI, the creators of ChatGPT. The new algorithm was implemented into the Bing search engine last week, and users flocked to the new feature to see where its guardrails were situatuated and if they could be circumvented. It's safe to say they were, as users generated many offensive, racist, controversial, and defamatory images that resulted in Microsoft over-correcting with the guardrails.

Among the notable images that were generated by users within the first few days of the new feature being available on Bing; Mickey Mouse hijacking plane, officially called "Mickey Mouse causing 9/11". The user that created this image got around Microsoft's ban of the keywords "9/11" and "Twin Towers" by writing, "Mickey Mouse sitting in the cockpit of a plane, flying towards two tall skyscrapers". There was also the problem of Bing Chat's image generator creating perfect replicas of copyrighted characters such as Mickey Mouse.

The image generator has now been reportedly lobotomized, meaning its guardrails are now much stringent.