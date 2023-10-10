NVIDIA bundles Alan Wake 2 with some its GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs

NVIDIA bundles Alan Wake 2 with some GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards: the game has NVIDIA DLSS 3.5 and Reflex available at launch.

NVIDIA has been a very tight partner of Remedy Entertainment, where back in 2019 the two companies worked on Control -- one of the first ray-traced games on the market, and one of the first DLSS-capable games, too -- and it STILL looks fantastic. But now, NVIDIA is giving away a free company of Remedy's upcoming game -- Alan Wake 2 -- with particular GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards.

The above video is a graphical showcase -- well, a quick tease -- of what to expect in Alan Wake 2 when you've got an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics card powering the game. Remedy is using Alan Wake 2 to show off the latest and greatest NVIDIA graphical technologies, including full DLSS 3.5 with Ray Reconstruction technology, and oh-so-much more.

Alan Wake 2 sees the technical partnership on the PC edition with NVIDIA even greater than it was a few years ago with control, with fully ray-traced, path-traced graphics that are "beyond anything you've previously seen". In order to push this along, Remedy and NVIDIA has announced the new Alan Wake 2 GeForce RTX 40 series bundle, which will run until November 13.

In order to get a copy of Alan Wake 2 for free, you'll need to buy an eligible NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics card for desktop PC gamers, or an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series Laptop GPU for mobile gamers. The game itself will be released on October 27, which is just weeks away from now.

Alan Wake 2 comes free with the following NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs:

GeForce RTX 4090

GeForce RTX 4080

GeForce RTX 4070 Ti

GeForce RTX 4070

GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU

GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU

GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU

Once you've purchased your qualifying product -- whether it's a desktop GeForce RTX 40 series GPU or a new GeForce RTX 40 series powered laptop -- you'll get emailed some instructions on how to redeem your copy of Alan Wake 2. A few clicks later, you're going to see Alan Wake 2 added to your Epic Games Store account.

After that, you'll need to download the very latest GeForce Game Ready GPU drivers that will work with Alan Wake 2, and you'll be ready to explore the new world that Remedy has crafted... all with that beautiful DLSS 3.5 with Ray Reconstruction, ray tracing, path tracing... all of it.

Alan Wake 2 releases on October 27 for both the PC, and for consoles... although the definitive edition of the game is going to be the PC release with a high-end GeForce RTX 40 series GPU. Alan Wake 2 will pop with a GeForce RTX 4080 or GeForce RTX 4090 at 4K 60FPS+ with full ray tracing and path tracing enabled, as well as DLSS 3.5 with Ray Reconstruction. It should be the best graphical showcase of 2023.