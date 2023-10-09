You don't have to buy an iPhone 15 Pro to get a new modem, it seems

Apple's iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus both have the same modem as the more expensive iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max - the Qualcomm Snapdragon X70.

When Apple announced that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus would get last year's A16 Bionic chip rather than the A17 Pro that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max boast, some wondered what other parts would be used. Now, we know one that definitely hasn't been repurposed - the modem.

As confirmed by one iFixit teardown expert, the Iphone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus both have the same modem as the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, despite having different chips. That means that Apple didn't just use leftover iPhone 14 Pro logic boards to build its new non-Pro iPhones.

This is all according to iFixit's Shahram Mokhtari who posted the news on X, the social network previously known as Twitter. According to them, Apple's new entry-level 2023 iPhones both have the same Qualcomm Snapdragon X70 modem as the high-end option. The iPhone 14 Pro had the X65.

As for what this actually means in terms of users and their experience, it's thought that the upgraded X70 modem will make for better power consumption and a stronger connection to cell towers. That should enable a better cellular experience, especially in areas where other iPhones might struggle to hold a connection to a far-away tower.

Of course, for those who live in cities with cell towers on every corner, it might not make all that much of a difference. But battery savings are always welcome and it's good to see that you won't have to buy an iPHone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max just to get that new Qualcomm modem.