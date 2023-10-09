Intel Panther Lake CPUs - due in 2025 or 2026 - have already been spotted

Panther Lake silicon has been listed as having 'preliminary support' in AIDA64, another hint that these processors remain on track.

Intel's Panther Lake processors may be a good distance down the line for Team Blue, but we've already had a sighting of support for these CPUs.

Panther Lake CPUs are expected to hit shelves in later 2025 or more likely 2026 (Image Credit: Intel)

As VideoCardz reports, they've been spotted in AIDA64, the system info and diagnostics suite for PC.

The latest beta of AIDA64 (version 6.92.6610) was released last week and it comes with 'preliminary support,' the early groundwork for supporting Panther Lake when it actually arrives.

In reality, we're at such an early stage that we shouldn't read much into this, but nonetheless, it's a suggestion that Panther Lake is remaining on track. Although that's no surprise, as Intel has told us its future roadmap is all on schedule twice in recent times.

Panther Lake will most likely launch either later in 2025, or more likely in 2026. Before it, we have a whole bunch of other lakes Intel is readying, including the imminent Meteor Lake combined with Raptor Lake Refresh on the desktop.

After that, next year, we will have Arrow Lake and probably Lunar Lake (later in 2024, though Lunar Lake may slide to 2025). Then Panther Lake is to follow all that lot (and afterwards, we may see other releases that have been occasionally mentioned on the grapevine, like Beast Lake).

Pat Gelsinger, Intel's CEO, recently assured us Panther Lake is on schedule, and that the chip design is now finished.

Of all the nearer-term prospects for Intel, most eyes are fixed on Arrow Lake, which is promising big performance gains based on past rumors. The most recent speculation claims Arrow Lake will beat Raptor Lake by 25% in single-threaded performance at the very minimum, and that it's more likely its advantage will be 30% to 35%.