Intel's next-gen Arrow Lake CPU leaks: up to 25% faster performance than Raptor Lake

Intel is just days away from finally releasing its 14th Gen Core "Raptor Lake Refresh" family of processors, and now we've got Tom from Moore's Law is Dead (MLID) leaking out some details on the next-gen Arrow Lake CPU family.

The next-gen Intel Arrow Lake CPUs will be launching in Q4 2024 -- or "very late 2024" as Tom adds in his video -- which should make up the first Core Ultra 200 series of Intel CPUs. We should expect to see 24 or 26 cores (depending on how you count them) with 8 x Lion Cove P-Cores and up to 16 x Skymont E-Cores, while we'll also see 2 x Skymont E-Cores within the SoC die itself. This is where the core-count gets a bit tricky, if you don't count them then it's a 24-core CPU, if you do count those two additional Skymont-based E-Cores, then it brings the total core count up to 26 cores.

What should we expect in terms of performance from Arrow Lake? Moore's Law is Dead teases that Intel's next-gen Arrow Lake should beat Raptor Lake "by at least" 25% in single-threaded performance, but he adds that this number could be closer to 30-35% while underlining that none of his sources think it will be above 40%.

What socket will Arrow Lake arrive on? Intel's upcoming 14th Gen Core "Raptor Lake Refresh" CPUs will be the last to utilize the LGA1700 socket, before Intel moves to the new LGA1851 socket that Arrow Lake will debut on. After Arrow Lake is here, Intel has the Arrow Lake Refresh that will be the Core Ultra 300 series, arriving in the second half of 2025, and should compete with AMD's future-gen Ryzen 8000 series CPUs.