AORUS Z790 motherboards are ready for Intel's new 14th Gen Core CPUs

GIGABYTE's new range of AORUS Z790 motherboards confirm Intel 14th Gen Core 'Raptor Lake Refresh' processors are on the way, no secret anymore.

Published
1 minute & 28 seconds read time

I don't think it's a surprise to anyone out there who keeps up with the latest leaks and news in the technology industry, the secret? Intel is launching its new 14th Gen Core "Raptor Lake Refresh" CPUs on October 14, and now GIGABYTE is coming to the party with some new Z790 motherboards that confirm Intel's new 14th Gen Core processors.

GIGABYTE Z790 AORUS PRO X motherboard (source: Overclock3D)
Open Gallery 3

GIGABYTE Z790 AORUS PRO X motherboard (source: Overclock3D)

GIGABYTE has been requesting that reviewers don't show any details of Intel's upcoming 14th Gen Core "Raptor Lake Refresh" processors on the packaging or the motherboards themselves. But, the internet being the internet means that didn't happen exactly how GIGABYTE would've hoped, and now we have some leaks confirming Raptor Lake Refresh chips aren't too far away at all now.

You can see in the image above that Overclock3D has the new GIGABYTE Z790 AORUS PRO X motherboard in-house, but they've hidden the 14th Gen Core CPU part out of the top right.

What does this leak mean exactrly? Well, no motherboard maker has come out and confirmed Intel's new 14th Gen Core CPUs, so these leaks are the first confirmation of that. It's not much, but it's confirmed now. Maybe not from the Overclock3D photo of the GIGABYTE Z790 AORUS PRO X motherboard, but below there's an image of a GIGABYTE Z790 AORUS MASTER X motherbaord, and you can clearly see the label near the DIMMs.

GIGABYTE Z790 AORUS MASTER X motherboard (source: VideoCardz)
Open Gallery 3

GIGABYTE Z790 AORUS MASTER X motherboard (source: VideoCardz)

As you can see here, GIGABYTE's soon-to-be-released AORUS Z790 MASTER X motherboard clearly says "Core 14th Gen processors" next to the 24-pin ATX power connector, under the 4 x DDR5 DIMM slots.

Not long now, everyone!

Buy at Amazon

GIGABYTE Z790 AORUS Elite AX

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$249.99
$249.99$239.99$239.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
-
--$259.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/5/2023 at 10:50 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags