Intel Core i9-14900KF specs: 24 cores, 32 threads at up to 6.0GHz teased

Intel is only days away from unveiling its next-gen 14th Gen Core "Raptor Lake Refresh" family of processors, where we've got some new details from marketing materials leaked by VideoCardz.

3

Intel 14th Gen Core "Raptor Lake Refresh" specs (source: Intel Japan)

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Popular Now: NASA telescope photographs two objects in space merging into one

There are details on Intel's upcoming Core i9, Core i7, and Core i5 models -- without providing their exact names, of course -- with the materials confirming that Intel will indeed have reached the lofty peaks of 6.0GHz frequencies on its flagship Core i9-14900KF processor. Intel will have 24 cores (8 Performance, 16 Efficiency) and 32 threads of CPU power at up to 6.0GHz, which is damn high.

You might be thinking... but, TweakTown, Intel already HAS a processor on the market clocked at 6.0GHz, and you'd be right. Intel has the Intel Core i9-13900KS processor that has clock speeds that burst up to 6.0GHz, but the new Intel Core i9-14900KF (and possibly other 14th Gen Core i9 processors) have a lower 125W default TDP, compared to the higher 150W of the Core i9-13900KS. Intel's upcoming Core i9-14900KF will also hit 6.0GHz without being a special edition (hence the "S" on the 13900KS) processor.

3

Intel Raptor Lake Refresh CPU box (source: TruthDealer)

As for the other Intel 14th Gen Core "Raptor Lake Refresh" CPUs, we have some more details on not just the new Core i9-14900K or 14900KF, but also the Core i7-14700K, and Core i5-14600K. The Intel Core i9-14900K will roll out with 24 cores and 32 threads with a base clock of 3.2GHz, while boosting (on the P-Cores) at up to 6.0GHz, while the Core i7-14700K will roll out with 20 cores and 28 threads with a base clock of 3.4GHz and boost clock of up to 5.6GHz. Lastly, the Core i5-14600K will pack 14 cores and 20 threads with a base CPU clock of 3.5GHz and boost up to 5.3GHz.

All of the new Intel 14th Gen Core CPUs will have a 125W default TDP, with a maximum of up to 253W of power draw. We'll have the full details in the coming weeks as Intel launches its new Raptor Lake Refresh family of processors. There will be plenty of other CPUs between the ones listed here, right down into the Core i3 family of 14th Gen Core CPUs.