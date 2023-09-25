The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will probably cost you this much to buy

If you're thinking about picking up a new Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro, this new leak might tell you how much you'll have to hand over to Google.

With Google's big Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro unveiling now just a week or so away there is more attention than ever on what the company will announce in terms of features and specifications. We can surely expect some big camera upgrades and Google's use of AI tools should make for an interesting list of features. But how much will all of the new hotness cost when it becomes official?

That's a question that we might now be able to answer after a leak of what appears to be a Google pricing chart appeared on X, the social network previously known to the world as Twitter. That post comes via leaker Kamila Wojciechowska and seems to have all of the information we could possibly want to know - including further confirmation of specifications across both devices.

Starting with those all-important prices, the leak suggests that the Pixel 8 will start at $699 this year, an increase of $100 over the current Pixel 7 price of $599. That'll get you a Tesnor G3 chip, just like the Pixel 8 Pro. The difference is that the Pixel 8 comes with 8GB of RAM while the Pixel 8 Pro has an upgraded chip with an extra 50% memory, taking it to 12GB.

The Pixel 8 Pro is set to start from $899 which is the same price as the outgoing Pixel 8 Pro, meaning there is no price increase at the top end of Google's phone lineup.

The documentation also appears to confirm much of what we'd already been told to expect. The Pixel 8 will support a variable refresh rate from 60Hz to 120Hz, an upgrade over the locked 90Hz of the Pixel 7. The Pixel 8 Pro will feature a similar 120Hz maximum refresh rate but it will go all the way down to just 1Hz to allow for battery saving.

Camera-wise, expect 50 megapixel main shooters on both models with a shared 10.5-megapixel front-facing camera rounding out the similarities. The Pixel 8 will have a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera while the Pixel 8 Pro will ditch that in favor of a new 48-megapixel ultrawide sensor. Another 48-megapixel affair will handle telephoto shots at up to 5x optical zoom.

All of this should make for some interesting upgrades for all buyers and we will hopefully have everything confirmed soon. Google will announce the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro phones during an event on October 4, with the Pixel Watch 2 also on the agenda if the tea leaf reading turns out to be on the money.