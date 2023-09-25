Forget the iPhone 15, these are the Pixel 8's leaked camera specs

The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are just around the corner and a new leak claims to tell us what we can expect from the new cameras.

The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are set to be announced very soon indeed but we might not need to wait all that long to know what the new models will offer in terms of cameras. A new leak claims to have outed all of the new specifications a week or so ahead of time.

With all of the attention now on Apple and its recent iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro releases it's leaks like this that continue to remind everyone that there are now Google phones just around the corner. Apple might have launched four new handsets but Google is being much more conservative with just two new models on the horizon; the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro.

This new camera leak comes courtesy of the folks at 91mobiles and tipster Kamila Wojciechowska. According to them, there are a few things that buyers of the new models should be looking forward to.

The leak begins with a whole promo video that you can find on the 91mobiles website and outlines the main camera features including upgraded camera controls. The video also confirms new features like Video Boost and Night Sight for video, while Audio Eraser will remove unwanted ambient sound from videos.

The leak also includes information on the technical camera specifications of the new models.

Starting with the Pixel 8, buyers can expect a 50-megapixel main camera to be paired with a 12-megapixel ultrawide and a 10.5-megapixel selfie camera. Those upgrading to the Pixel 8 Pro will get the same 50-megapixel main camera but the ultrawide is upgraded to a 48-megapixel sensor. Another 48-megapixel option will cover telephoto duties, while the same 10.5-megapixel selfie camera will be used.

All of this is set to become official on October 4 which means that there aren't all that many days left before Google will take to the stage.