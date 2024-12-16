All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Mobile Devices

Google pushes Qualcomm and Samsung to the side and selects MediaTek to power the Pixel 10

Google has reportedly selected an unreleased MediaTek modem for its upcoming Pixel 10 line-up, pushing Qualcomm and Samsung solutions to the side.

Google pushes Qualcomm and Samsung to the side and selects MediaTek to power the Pixel 10
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Junior Editor
Published
2 minutes read time
TL;DR: Google's Pixel 10 is rumored to feature an unreleased MediaTek 5G modem, the T900, instead of options from Samsung or Qualcomm. This decision follows a history of leaks in the Pixel lineup. The reasons behind Google's choice and the modem's performance capabilities remain unclear.

If it's a Google Pixel, it's likely there is leaked information about the upcoming generation floating around somewhere on the internet.

Google pushes Qualcomm and Samsung to the side and selects MediaTek to power the Pixel 10 261616
2

Google's Pixel lineups have notoriously suffered from early leaks in the form of renders, insider information, and even images of devices, and even though it wasn't very long ago that Google released its Pixel 9 generation, we are already hearing about what's insider the Pixel 10. According to an exclusive report from Android Authority, Google's Pixel 10 generation will use an unreleased MediaTek 5G modem, presumably the T900 modem. The publication reports a Google insider has confirmed to them MediaTek has been selected over competing offering from Samsung and Qualcomm.

Notably, there are only three companies providing 5G modems: Qualcomm, Samsung and MediaTek. Qualcomm's Snapdragon X75 modem is used in Apple's latest generation of iPhone, but the Cupertino company is reportedly moving away from Qualcomm's chips to pursue its own in-house modems. As for Google and MediaTek, it's currently unknown what drove Google to tap the Taiwanese semiconductor company for its upcoming Pixel generation or what the modem will offer the end user in terms of performance capabilities.

Photo of the Google Pixel 9 Smartphone
Best Deals: Google Pixel 9 Smartphone
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/16/2024 at 7:23 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:androidauthority.com

Junior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles