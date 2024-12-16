Google pushes Qualcomm and Samsung to the side and selects MediaTek to power the Pixel 10

If it's a Google Pixel, it's likely there is leaked information about the upcoming generation floating around somewhere on the internet.
Google's Pixel lineups have notoriously suffered from early leaks in the form of renders, insider information, and even images of devices, and even though it wasn't very long ago that Google released its Pixel 9 generation, we are already hearing about what's insider the Pixel 10. According to an exclusive report from Android Authority, Google's Pixel 10 generation will use an unreleased MediaTek 5G modem, presumably the T900 modem. The publication reports a Google insider has confirmed to them MediaTek has been selected over competing offering from Samsung and Qualcomm.
Notably, there are only three companies providing 5G modems: Qualcomm, Samsung and MediaTek. Qualcomm's Snapdragon X75 modem is used in Apple's latest generation of iPhone, but the Cupertino company is reportedly moving away from Qualcomm's chips to pursue its own in-house modems. As for Google and MediaTek, it's currently unknown what drove Google to tap the Taiwanese semiconductor company for its upcoming Pixel generation or what the modem will offer the end user in terms of performance capabilities.
