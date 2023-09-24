Here's how much titanium is actually in the iPhone 15 Pro and what it's worth

A YouTuber has dismantled an iPhone 15 Pro Max to see how much titanium Apple has put into the new chassis design for the latest generation of iPhone.

Published
1 minute & 37 seconds read time

A YouTuber has taken apart Apple's recently released iPhone 15 Pro Max to see exactly how much titanium is present in the new chassis.

Apple announced that its latest generation of iPhone Pro models will feature a new and improved titanium chassis that the company describes as an "aerospace-grade titanium design" that uses "the same alloy that spacecraft use for missions to Mars." Notably, Apple also states that due to the adoption of titanium, the latest Pro model devices are the lightest iPhone Pros ever released.

JerryRigEverything has put those statements from Apple and others to the test by completely dismantling a new iPhone 15 Pro Max. After removing the front glass and the myriad of tiny screws, the YouTuber uses an angle grinder to cut the chassis in half. The cross-section of the chassis reveals that Apple has used approximately 1mm of titanium to overlay an aluminum chassis. The titanium is on the outside, while the aluminum is on the inside.

Here's how much titanium is actually in the iPhone 15 Pro and what it's worth 9485
Open Gallery 3

According to the YouTuber, the current value of titanium means each iPhone 15 Pro Max will have about $30 worth of titanium.

Here's how much titanium is actually in the iPhone 15 Pro and what it's worth 9599
Open Gallery 3

Despite all of the buzzwords that Apple uses, JerryRigEverything says that Apple's engineering is still incredibly impressive. Furthermore, the YouTuber tears down the new tetraprism within the camera. If you are interested in seeing that teardown, check out the above video.

Buy at Amazon

Starfield: Standard Edition - Xbox Series X

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.89
$69.89$69.89$69.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$69.99
$69.99$68.99$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/24/2023 at 9:57 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:youtube.com, apple.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags